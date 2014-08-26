Rob McClurkan

Squirrel animated

Book Trailer - for my new book Aw, Nuts! See the entire thing with sound here. http://seerobdraw.com/aw-nuts-book-trailer/

Thanks to @Rogie King for the help with the gif.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
