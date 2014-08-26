Könczei Zsolt

Theater Logo Project

Könczei Zsolt
Könczei Zsolt
  • Save
Theater Logo Project vector branding flat logo
Download color palette

Hi!

Here's some logo sketches for a hungarian theater.
What do you think? :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Könczei Zsolt
Könczei Zsolt

More by Könczei Zsolt

View profile
    • Like