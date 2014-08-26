Mobile and Web Facebook Template

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Want to see what your new cover image or avatar will look like on web and mobile views for Facebook before uploading? Well, now you can with this mockup! Just update the smart objects in the first folder and it will update everywhere else.
Download the PSD here.