Flat & Filthy Re-design Project

Hello dribbblers!

Visit our new website: www.flatfilthy.se

It's been a lot of work for Flat & Filthy these past months, we're hiring more designers and we're opening our new office in Gothenburg, Sweden.

We've also been working some months on a re-design & re-brand for Flat & Filthy, so here it is. Props to our awesome designer @Charlie Isslander and @Nabil for the front-end development.

Please let us know what you guys think!



Designed with the Flat & Filthy Crüe.