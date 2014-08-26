Alexandru Stoica

Jack London Logo Experiment

Alexandru Stoica
Alexandru Stoica
  • Save
Jack London Logo Experiment logo brand jack london hand lettering logotype literature custom
Download color palette

Just a small experiment I did last week for practice. Hit the @2x up for a clearer look.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Alexandru Stoica
Alexandru Stoica

More by Alexandru Stoica

View profile
    • Like