RaiseNoChicken

Hip Hop Shirt

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
Hip Hop Shirt
Download color palette

Finally Printed. This represents the small proportion of projects I work on that makes it to completion. If you wanna see how they turned out, check it out here: http://fermentedreality.com/shop/t-shirt/hip-hop-craft-beer-t-shirt/

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like