Jennifer Hood
Hoodzpah

Scapegoat Coffee Logo Concept 3

Jennifer Hood
Hoodzpah
Jennifer Hood for Hoodzpah
Hire Us
  • Save
Scapegoat Coffee Logo Concept 3 logo brand branding typography script retro vintage coffee swash handwriting
Download color palette

Another concept I'm exploring for Scapegoat Coffee logo

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Hoodzpah
Hoodzpah
Brand Identity and Type Design for oohs and aaahs
Hire Us

More by Hoodzpah

View profile
    • Like