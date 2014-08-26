Marco Antônio Gomes

Mascot process #02

Mascot process #02 mascot bee zoop wings yellow blue sketch colors
A brand mascot production process. Lines studies.

Rebound of
Mascot process #01
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
