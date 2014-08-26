Micah Sledge
redpepper

Analytics Dashboard

Micah Sledge
redpepper
Micah Sledge for redpepper
Hire Us
  • Save
Analytics Dashboard infographic chart dashboard analytics information design gold neutral source sans pro
Download color palette

The first pass at an interface for an analytics dashboard.

redpepper
redpepper
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by redpepper

View profile
    • Like