Michael Shillingburg

Crate Digger Logo

Michael Shillingburg
Michael Shillingburg
  • Save
Crate Digger Logo record vinyl music logo typography script lettering
Download color palette

A logo for a recent client, pretty happy with this one!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Michael Shillingburg
Michael Shillingburg

More by Michael Shillingburg

View profile
    • Like