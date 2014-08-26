Naitana Moreno

Squireel Logo Final

Naitana Moreno
Naitana Moreno
  • Save
Squireel Logo Final logo squireel squirrel geek animal letter collection manga video games
Download color palette

Logo final for our Squireel project about collections.

You can visit our webpage here :
http://squireel.com/

Join our Facebook page :
https://www.facebook.com/squireelofficial
And our Twitter page :
https://twitter.com/Squireel_EN

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Naitana Moreno
Naitana Moreno

More by Naitana Moreno

View profile
    • Like