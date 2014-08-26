More promises than danger

Pierre-Paul Pariseau is an award-winning artist and illustrator working for clients in North America and Europe since many years. He also exhibits his work regularly.

Evoking currents of surrealism and pop art, the creative work of Pariseau invites us into a world of images where everything is possible. From his fusion of collage and digital medium; from his visual articulation of thoughts, moods and emotions, emanates dreamlike scenes, strange theatrical dramas while remaining intriguingly accessible. Happy coincidences, anecdotal events inspire the artist in a fantasy that translates into images made of vibrant colours, stunning juxtapositions and hypnotic reveries that are always compelling. His anthropomorphic creations seems to request storytelling but never impose one. Here the creatures are sentient beings , with emotions and personnality. They are a metaphor for our behaviour. The human face replaced by an animal one help us to see from a different perspective, distance ourselves from what could be find too obvious.

The intensity of Pierre-Paul's work confuses and attract in a way that does not dictate to the viewer, but stimulate imagination to explore unrestrained. An invitation to discover enigmatic mixed media images that captivate and intrigue.