Freebie - Flat Icons

Freebie - Flat Icons freebie free icon flat collection vector psd modern style design icons green
Hello Dribble.New gift for you.60 free flat icons.

Ai and PSD file with the icons are available as a freebie @ Graphberry.com

Download Flat Icons Here

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
