News tile [gif]

news tile microsoft nokia blog windows phone
I can't show you more right now, but I'm working on something nice :)
So I made my 1st gif ever! You can see the normal, hover and active state of that tile.

Check the 2@ version!

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
