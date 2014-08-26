Florin Capota

Fortress Of Oradea - Wine label design

Fortress Of Oradea - Wine label design logo typography sketch type logotype lettering hand lettering oradea fortress of oradea fortress old typography
Typography part of a wine label design for a hotel's private wine label based in my hometown, Oradea. Full story soon alongside the full labels. Cheers to all!

