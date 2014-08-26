James

Schedule Campaign

James
James
Hire Me
  • Save
Schedule Campaign design ui ux user interface user experience 1x 2x retina
Download color palette

All copy on this website isn't finalised yet. That'll be done at the final stages of the project. Still working on the icons, but I really dig the choice of orange I used. :p

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
James
James
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.
Hire Me

More by James

View profile
    • Like