Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dimitrios Pantazis

Free Tool Icon Set

Dimitrios Pantazis
Dimitrios Pantazis
  • Save
Free Tool Icon Set free freebie tools tool icons vector image minimal
Free Tool Icon Set free freebie tools tool icons vector image minimal
Download color palette
  1. tools.gif
  2. tools-preview.jpg

A new free icon set. Hope you like :)
Make sure you check the attached image

Download here

Feel free to share if you like.

Website | Twitter | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Dimitrios Pantazis
Dimitrios Pantazis

More by Dimitrios Pantazis

View profile
    • Like