David A. Slaager

Dicorgasmique - Fonts of Chaos

David A. Slaager
David A. Slaager
  • Save
Dicorgasmique - Fonts of Chaos font fonts typo typography typographism type type design types thin
Download color palette

Font in use : Discorgasmique.
Available here : http://fontsofchaos.com/font-Discorgasmique.html

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
David A. Slaager
David A. Slaager
Hi. I'm a UI/UX designer in love with icons/type/games/...

More by David A. Slaager

View profile
    • Like