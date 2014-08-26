Traction is Hiring!

Traction is looking for a great fit to our culture of people who enjoy solving problems in ways that aren’t boring. We're hiring a Senior Art Director / Graphic Designer.

Anything but normal office environment. This is a creative firm, with very little drywall, zero carpeted cubicles and one really awesome mini-basketball hoop. It is fast paced and ever changing with incredibly talented and creative people in an open office setting.

All Professional Mini-Basketball Players, please apply here!