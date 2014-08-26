David Brenner

herrbrenner.de portfolio

David Brenner
David Brenner
  • Save
herrbrenner.de portfolio portfolio web tablet mobile design video responsive fluid
Download color palette

Finally got my portfolio live! :)

Feel free to have a look: http://www.herrbrenner.de

Feedback always welcome.
Mobile/Tablet version still WIP.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
David Brenner
David Brenner

More by David Brenner

View profile
    • Like