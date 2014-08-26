Mark Taylor

Outdoor Signage Mockup Template

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
  • Save
Outdoor Signage Mockup Template poster promotional promotions psd real world real-world rockibee showcase signage street signs vertical
Download color palette

This Outdoor Signage Mockup Template is sold exclusively on Graphicriver and can be used to display your banners, posters, flyers etc. The file includes Eight Mockups with Smart object for easy placement of images.

Details
Eight 6x4 (1549x1167) 240 Dpi Mockups
Smart Object
Ten One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor

More by Mark Taylor

View profile
    • Like