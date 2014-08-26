🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This Outdoor Signage Mockup Template is sold exclusively on Graphicriver and can be used to display your banners, posters, flyers etc. The file includes Eight Mockups with Smart object for easy placement of images.
Details
Eight 6x4 (1549x1167) 240 Dpi Mockups
Smart Object
Ten One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded