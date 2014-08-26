Blake Ink

Hyena

Blake Ink
Blake Ink
  • Save
Hyena hyena rancid epitaph punk branding no rules snacks
Download color palette

I love Rancid. While 90% of what I listened to as a teenager now sounds dated & terrible, their albums sound timeless. Little homage to a tune off their first album.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Blake Ink
Blake Ink
Graphic designer. New Englander. YNWA.

More by Blake Ink

View profile
    • Like