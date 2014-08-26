🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This Christmas Gospel Splash Church Flyer Template is designed for churches and can be used for your sermons, youth programs, concerts or any event that need a clean modern design for promotional purposes. http://crtv.mk/ah8y
Details
• One 6x4 Postcard
• Seven One-Click Color Options
• Organized Layers
• Color Coded
• CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed