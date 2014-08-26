Rita Petrilli

Sellf 2.1 - Popup

Rita Petrilli
Rita Petrilli
Hire Me
  • Save
Sellf 2.1 - Popup popup crm apple business evernote dropbox mobile app sales document ios7 professional
Download color palette

Hi guys!
This is a popup that I designed recently for the new release of Sellf. It upgrades with two powerful integrations: Evernote & Dropbox!

Try the app now:
Visit sellfapp.com
Get the app

Waiting for your feedback :)

Rita Petrilli
Rita Petrilli
Product Designer, welcome to my profile! 👋
Hire Me

More by Rita Petrilli

View profile
    • Like