Working on a new template in this days , and want to hear your feedback about it .

Really thanks to @Dominik Martin and @Monika for giving me the possibility to use their amazing photos just as demo purposes ! And @Othericons for the amazing set . Logo made by the amazing @Jeroen van Eerden

Real_pixels will came soon , working on it ;)

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
