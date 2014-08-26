Dallas Barnes
352

Piedmont Park Badge

Dallas Barnes
352
Dallas Barnes for 352
Piedmont Park Badge badge park atlanta piedmont park line illustration
We're moving into our new office in Atlanta, and one of the ideas was to come up with a badge for each conference room based on notable areas of the city.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
352
352
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
