My Color Process

Dear fellow dribbblers,
after some struggles and fights with myself I finally have found the time to write something down about the way I work with colors. It might not be perfect, it might not cover everything you maybe want to know, but as for now this is it.
Because there was a little too much text, we decided to split the whole thing into two pieces, which you can finde here (some essential basics about color choices) and here (inspiration, altering moods).
I did some illos to put emphasis on some aspects, or just to brighten up the whole scenery of letters standing next to each other.
Next would be @Justin Mezzell to come with with some words about colors. (What do you mean I put pressure on other fellow designers? Me? Never.)
Please let me know if you have questions, feedback, and what not.
Thank you very much for your time and attention.
PS: The article is currently available only in German, but we will follow up with an English version soon.
PPS: I blame @Tanya for the titles of the articles, I have nothing to do with them. ;)