"Aw,Nuts!" My first children's book is stores starting today. This is a scene from the book trailer. To see the fully animated trailer go to http://seerobdraw.com/aw-nuts-book-trailer/
If you are interested in a book you should be able to get it at your local bookstore or Amazon. http://goo.gl/IhHq35
I had never done a book trailer before so a big Thank you to @Ryan Marshall for his help and advice. and a big shoutout to Amy at http://mableanimation.com that brought squirrel to life and made an amazing book trailer.