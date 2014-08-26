Natalia Dekalo

Trombonist

Natalia Dekalo
Natalia Dekalo
  • Save
Trombonist notes trombonist white yellow red blue water man music trombone ship river
Download color palette

This print in a larger size.

38c462a212409cb520e01dbf4477911a
Rebound of
Trumpeter
By Natalia Dekalo
View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Natalia Dekalo
Natalia Dekalo

More by Natalia Dekalo

View profile
    • Like