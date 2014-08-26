Frank van Deursen

Gucci fragrances - App store

Frank van Deursen
Frank van Deursen
  • Save
Gucci fragrances - App store gucci fragrances application store sell parfum exclusive iphone 5 gold gucci guilty gucci flora
Download color palette

Hi everyone,

Here is my application for a Gucci fragrances store. Maybe I create a complete project for this and put it on my behance portfolio, but I'm not sure yet. Please let me know what you think and if you wanna see more, tell me!

Dont forget to check x2
and if you like the design...
Please click ♥ Like!

Frank van Deursen
Frank van Deursen

More by Frank van Deursen

View profile
    • Like