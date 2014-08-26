Sven Lenaerts

Wigoh Logo

Sven Lenaerts
Sven Lenaerts
Hire Me
  • Save
Wigoh Logo logo wigoh app event discovery mark icon
Download color palette

Final version of the Wigoh logo, an app soon available for iOS & Android focused on local event discovery. Initially the focus will be college cities in Belgium... with global expansion perhaps? ;)

26fc7e2adc07696c3f25b2fdbc5d9f45
Rebound of
Mark exploration
By Sven Lenaerts
View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Sven Lenaerts
Sven Lenaerts
Product/UX Lead – Freelance
Hire Me

More by Sven Lenaerts

View profile
    • Like