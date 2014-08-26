Christopher Kieltyka

DTE Energy Summer Programs

DTE Energy Summer Programs layout grid print magazine publication cover design
These are a series of program covers I did during my internship with the Palace Sports & Entertainment. These were not the official covers used that year, just a internship project.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
