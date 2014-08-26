Devon Moodley

Baby Velociraptor

Baby Velociraptor velociraptor baby dinosaur jurassic park dino illustration texture cute
After watching watching the Jurassic Park Trilogy back to back last weekend I only saw it fit to make this cute wee guy :D Gives me a chance to play around with textures and illustration.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
