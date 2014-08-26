Earlier this year, I was asked to contribute to the Pictionary 2014 ‘Quick Draw Wins’ print ad campaign created by Ogilvy & Mather, Malaysia. This print series playfully dismisses the idea that Pictionary can only be played by people with drawing skills. In each image, the chosen theme is represented in two ways, an overly detailed and complicated composition and a rough, simple sketched version.

The chosen theme for my piece is ‘Sink’ shown as a highly detailed boat sinking in an underwater scene, as well as a simple line drawing of a physical sink. The naively sketched sink being the more legible of the two images, therefore reinforcing the fact that simple is key when playing Pictionary, the ‘Quick Draw Wins’.

The piece was drawn at A2 size with blue ink to enhance the hand drawn feeling. Creative Director - Gavin Simpson. Shortlisted at Cannes Lions 2014.

Full view - http://www.sam-dunn.com/PICTIONARY