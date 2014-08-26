Marek Dvorak

Hipsta Cowboys

Marek Dvorak
Marek Dvorak
  • Save
Hipsta Cowboys logo identity hat flat
Download color palette

Hi guys, after couple months I updated my portfolio and changed whole identity. Cowboy hat is my new sign. Yes, it looks also like a batman sign. But I love batman :) win - win.

Take a look on my new portfolio. If you would like help with something, just let me know.

http://www.hipstacowboys.com

Mark

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Marek Dvorak
Marek Dvorak

More by Marek Dvorak

View profile
    • Like