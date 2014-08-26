Josiah Ford

Christian Union Pattern

Christian Union Pattern repeating pattern seamless modern minimalist christian music church student university
My first attempt at a seamless repeating pattern, done for the Nottingham University Christian Union, for use on their website, and other promotional materials.

