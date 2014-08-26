Alex Cerezo

Freedom!

Freedom! first shot freedom
A simple straw hat design which represents freedom. It's from one of my favorite series, One Piece. Remember, freedom will be always the answer!

Thanks for the invite, @Kanwaljit Singh Nagra!

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
