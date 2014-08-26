PAACK Nicolas Garcia

Stamp NG

PAACK Nicolas Garcia
PAACK Nicolas Garcia
  • Save
Stamp NG stamps design vintage identity ng
Download color palette

Here's the second design of my new identity.
I'm working on my new website, soon !

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
PAACK Nicolas Garcia
PAACK Nicolas Garcia

More by PAACK Nicolas Garcia

View profile
    • Like