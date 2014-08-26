Nidia Dias

Pitch Music Charts

Nidia Dias
Nidia Dias
  • Save
Pitch Music Charts music charts ui top pitch
Download color palette

Part of a pitch for a music brand on how to represent the top 10 artists

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Nidia Dias
Nidia Dias

More by Nidia Dias

View profile
    • Like