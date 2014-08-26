Istvan Toth

Bornaptár emblem evolution steps

animation logo emblem wireframe process development vector evolution wine calendar identity glass
Peeking into the steps of how the final Bornaptár logo is built up. (Bornaptár means wine calendar in Hungarian.)

www.bornaptar.hu

