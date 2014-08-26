Matt Trimarchi

Our Team

Matt Trimarchi
Matt Trimarchi
  • Save
Our Team faces gif sketch
Download color palette

Had a bit of fun making sure everyone knew who the designer and developer was :)

Going on the new elev.io team page. Shot here: https://dribbble.com/shots/1620674-About-Us-Page-Gif?list=users&offset=3

can also view it live here http://elev.io/meet-us

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Matt Trimarchi
Matt Trimarchi

More by Matt Trimarchi

View profile
    • Like