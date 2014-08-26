Matt Cooper

Walk Outdoor Equipment - Branding book

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper
  • Save
Walk Outdoor Equipment - Branding book brand branding icon design illustrator concept clean vector colour blue green
Download color palette

I've been working a brand book recently for Walk Creating the brand book has been a tricky one but its really started to come together.

Follow us
We Are DamageTwitterFacebook

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper

More by Matt Cooper

View profile
    • Like