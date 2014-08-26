OptimaSales Illustration

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi dribbblers,
You saw a lot web and app designs in my profile. This time I've tried myself in creating illustrations.
Here's a first glance of upcoming huge redesign of existing themeforest business & technology template OptimaSales. Actually it was my first work on themeforest when I was just starting my designer career :D So this template needs a lot of improvements to be done now.
Thank you for stopping by! Hope you like it ;)