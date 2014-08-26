OptimaSales Illustration

Hi dribbblers,

You saw a lot web and app designs in my profile. This time I've tried myself in creating illustrations.

Here's a first glance of upcoming huge redesign of existing themeforest business & technology template OptimaSales. Actually it was my first work on themeforest when I was just starting my designer career :D So this template needs a lot of improvements to be done now.

Thank you for stopping by! Hope you like it ;)