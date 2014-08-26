Kevin

StampReady Open Beta

Kevin
Kevin
  • Save
StampReady Open Beta beta stampready dashboard website service analytics email mailchimp
Download color palette

He guys,

StampReady is now open for beta. Our dashboard provides the tools to Send email campaigns as simple as possible.

Register an account and get 250 credits for free monthly! http://www.stampready.net

Love,

Kev

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Kevin
Kevin

More by Kevin

View profile
    • Like