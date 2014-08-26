StampReady Open Beta

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
He guys,
StampReady is now open for beta. Our dashboard provides the tools to Send email campaigns as simple as possible.
Register an account and get 250 credits for free monthly! http://www.stampready.net
Love,
Kev