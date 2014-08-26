Elisabeth Weber

Muldenthaler Emaille - logo relaunch

logo relief lacquer badge businesscard relaunch corporate design
Some years ago we did these business cards for a stove pipe manufacturer. I really like the effect of the relief lacquer.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
