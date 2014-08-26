Heyzilla Family

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Heyzilla is a multipurpose script font that suitable for any kind of project. It contains 379 glyphs in total and 187 alternate characters that divided into several OpenType features such as Ligature, Contextual alternates, swash, stylistic sets and stylistic alternates that allows you to mix and match pairs of letters to fit your design. You can access all those alternate characters by using OpenType savvy programs such as Adobe Illustrator and Adobe InDesign. Heyzilla available in 4 different style in both .OTF and .TTF format.
More -> http://crtv.mk/fi2A