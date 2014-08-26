Minimal Space Shirt

Something I worked on by myself and think came out fantastically. I got these printed on American Apparel 50/50 shirts (bb401) super comfy and they're screen printed with a discharge process to make a really, really nice soft hand print.

They're on sale in my shop and I'll be able to ship them out August 30th. I've gotten my hands on them and can first hand say they fit feel and look really great.

I wanted something subtle but cool and still unique to me for a shirt design that I thought other people would enjoy as well so I made this sort of minimal design of space. A style that a lot of people like in my tattoos, but while i take a break from tattoos, wanted to continue to explore.

