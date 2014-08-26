pixaroma

free 3d compass

pixaroma
pixaroma
  • Save
free 3d compass compass 3d render golden bronze silver position device topography guide free orientation
Download color palette

Find your way with this 3D compass. Twelve jpg images with golden, silver and bronze compass (1280x960px).
Free Download: http://pixaroma.com/3d-compass/

pixaroma
pixaroma
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by pixaroma

View profile
    • Like