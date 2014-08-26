Debbie Kennedy

Thumbelina smiling

Debbie Kennedy
Debbie Kennedy
  • Save
Thumbelina smiling illustration girl small photoshop purple
Download color palette

My vision of Thumbelina is a small, curious girl that uses flowers as dresses. This is part of a personal project of character development.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Debbie Kennedy
Debbie Kennedy

More by Debbie Kennedy

View profile
    • Like