Remington McElhaney

You are rich.

Remington McElhaney
Remington McElhaney
  • Save
You are rich. animation gif after effects vector 2d earth space globe line
Download color palette

Part 1/3 of an info-graphic series I'm working on for @MoGraph Mentor. I spent some time in Honduras this summer and it was heartbreaking seeing the extreme poverty and living conditions. My goal is to raise awareness about how incredibly rich we all are compared to the rest of the world. The idea is based on a sermon series which I highly recommend from Craig Groeschel: http://freshlifechurch.com/teachings/teaching_page.php?id=1790

As with all my shots on Dribbble - feedback is always welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Remington McElhaney
Remington McElhaney

More by Remington McElhaney

View profile
    • Like