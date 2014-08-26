You are rich.

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Part 1/3 of an info-graphic series I'm working on for @MoGraph Mentor. I spent some time in Honduras this summer and it was heartbreaking seeing the extreme poverty and living conditions. My goal is to raise awareness about how incredibly rich we all are compared to the rest of the world. The idea is based on a sermon series which I highly recommend from Craig Groeschel: http://freshlifechurch.com/teachings/teaching_page.php?id=1790
As with all my shots on Dribbble - feedback is always welcome!