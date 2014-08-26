You are rich.

Part 1/3 of an info-graphic series I'm working on for @MoGraph Mentor. I spent some time in Honduras this summer and it was heartbreaking seeing the extreme poverty and living conditions. My goal is to raise awareness about how incredibly rich we all are compared to the rest of the world. The idea is based on a sermon series which I highly recommend from Craig Groeschel: http://freshlifechurch.com/teachings/teaching_page.php?id=1790

